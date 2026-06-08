Tata Trusts board skips thorny issues as key decisions remain pending

The Tata Trusts meeting was seen as significant as it came right ahead of a Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for June 12. However, the agenda of the Tata Sons board meeting also does not include Chandra’s third term or listing of the holding company, one of the sources pointed out. Tata Trusts, which is at present under the shadow of a share transfer row dating back to 1989, would need to deliberate on the Tata Sons leadership issue before a decision is taken at the Tata Sons board. Chandra’s second five-year term as executive chairman of Tata Sons is until February 2027.