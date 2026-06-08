Tata Trusts board skips thorny issues as key decisions remain pending

While Tata Trusts had passed a resolution in July 2025, backing a five-year third term for Chandra as executive chairman to ensure continuity, there’s uncertainty around the subject now. Noel Tata, who’s Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director at Tata Sons, questioned the financials of some of the group businesses at a board meeting in February 2026, while linking their review to Chandra getting a third term. Late last month, a special board meeting of Tata Sons was called, at Noel Tata’s behest, to review the loss-making entities of the group such as Air India and Tata Digital.
Even as Tata Trusts has denied allegations around the illegal transfer of shares by the Navajbhai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) — which comes under one of the core trusts (Sir Ratan Tata Trust or SRTT) — to the late Naval H Tata some 37 years ago, the issue is yet to find a closure. Tata Trusts, in a recent statement, called the petitioner, Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, a “serial litigator’’, while stating that the share transfer of 1989 had been vetted by Nani A Palkhivala and approved by then Tata Sons board. Palkhivala, a top jurist, was also a trustee at SRTT and a founding trustee at NRTT, thereby adding to the complexity of the ongoing case.