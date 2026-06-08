Home / Companies / News / Tata Trusts board skips thorny issues as key decisions remain pending

Tata Trusts board skips thorny issues as key decisions remain pending

Tata Trusts confined discussions to routine matters, deferring decisions on N Chandrasekaran's tenure and Tata Sons' potential listing amid legal challenges

Tata Trusts, Bombay House
premium
Tata Trusts, which is at present under the shadow of a share transfer row dating back to 1989, would need to deliberate on the Tata Sons leadership issue before a decision is taken at the Tata Sons board | Photo: File
Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Tata Trusts board met on Monday, after a series of cancellations over the past several weeks due to the intervention of the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner and other legal hurdles. Tata Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent in Tata Sons, is learnt to have discussed only routine matters related to the philanthropic organisation. 
The board stuck to the agenda of accounts and budgetary allocation at the two-hour meeting, leaving out the controversial subjects such as a third term for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Chandra as he’s called) and the potential listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate after a decision is taken by the Reserve Bank of India, sources said. 
The Tata Trusts meeting was seen as significant as it came right ahead of a Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for June 12. However, the agenda of the Tata Sons board meeting also does not include Chandra’s third term or listing of the holding company, one of the sources pointed out. Tata Trusts, which is at present under the shadow of a share transfer row dating back to 1989, would need to deliberate on the Tata Sons leadership issue before a decision is taken at the Tata Sons board. Chandra’s second five-year term as executive chairman of Tata Sons is until February 2027. 
While Tata Trusts had passed a resolution in July 2025, backing a five-year third term for Chandra as executive chairman to ensure continuity, there’s uncertainty around the subject now. Noel Tata, who’s Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director at Tata Sons, questioned the financials of some of the group businesses at a board meeting in February 2026, while linking their review to Chandra getting a third term. Late last month, a special board meeting of Tata Sons was called, at Noel Tata’s behest, to review the loss-making entities of the group such as Air India and Tata Digital. 
Even as Tata Trusts has denied allegations around the illegal transfer of shares by the Navajbhai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) — which comes under one of the core trusts (Sir Ratan Tata Trust or SRTT) — to the late Naval H Tata some 37 years ago, the issue is yet to find a closure.  Tata Trusts, in a recent statement, called the petitioner, Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, a “serial litigator’’, while stating that the share transfer of 1989 had been vetted by Nani A Palkhivala and approved by then Tata Sons board. Palkhivala, a top jurist, was also a trustee at SRTT and a founding trustee at NRTT, thereby adding to the complexity of the ongoing case.  
Meanwhile, SRTT is in the midst of a controversy over an alleged violation of Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Act related to perpetual trustees. Last month, the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner directed Tata Trusts not to hold any meeting of SRTT till the issue is resolved. According to norms, only 25 per cent of the total board strength can be perpetual or lifetime trustees. The SRTT lifetime members (Jimmy Tata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Noel Tata) exceed the stipulated cap as the total board strength is six. Monday’s Tata Trusts meeting stayed away from discussing any issue linked to SRTT, as directed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner last month. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

JSW's new energy vehicle bet hinges on technology and battery tie-ups

Premium

Rapido has 25% of cab drivers, 35-40% of market: Co-founder Aravind Sanka

Premium

Teachers raise questions about their changing role at PhysicsWallah

BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 2% across portfolios from July 1

Vedanta's Zambia copper unit faces going-concern warning in SEC filing

Topics :Tata TrustsN ChandrasekaranTata Sons

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story