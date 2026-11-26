Tata Trusts has passed a resolution to move the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons, the holding company in which the cluster of 14 charitable trusts has a 66 per cent stake, and its directors. The move is meant to challenge the decisions of the previous Tata Sons board meeting on September 17 and seek to stall some of the critical items listed for the forthcoming board meeting on November 30. Specifically, the court case will challenge the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons for a third term, citing Article 121 of the Articles of Association of the company and its alleged contravention on September 17.

The top agenda item of the Tata Sons board meeting on November 30 is the proposed stock exchange listing of Tata Sons. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 16 reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with the regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), stating that listing of the company was the way forward. Tata Trusts’ decision to move court is likely to have a significant bearing not just on the future of the salt-to-software group but also on the entire corporate landscape. The draft resolution was circulated to the trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a key entity of Tata Trusts, early Thursday morning. It was passed by a majority of trustees. SDTT has five trustees — Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director on the Tata Sons board Noel Tata, Bhaskar Bhat (who moved the resolution), Neville Tata (Noel’s son), Venu Srinivasan (the second nominee director) and Vijay Singh.

Tata Trusts, which engaged senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi two months ago, proposes to seek damages of ₹65 crore each or “any other amount that the court deems fit”, with interest at 18 per cent per annum from the date of the suit until payment, from all directors of Tata Sons. The resolution to move court brings into focus Article 121 of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, which states that every matter decided by the board of directors of Tata Sons by a majority requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors appointed under Article 104B who are present at the meeting. The two directors in this case are Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. At the board meeting on September 17, a resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his present term on February 20, 2027, was put to a vote. Noel Tata voted against, and Venu Srinivasan voted in favour of Chandrasekaran’s term. Independent director Harish Manwani, who presided over the item, treated the two nominee directors as equally divided and exercised the casting vote in favour of Chandrasekaran’s third term.

The Tata Trusts resolution, with the intention of moving court, points out that “Tata Sons maintains that the resolution was validly passed. The Trust is advised that the resolution is void, as it did not have the affirmative vote required by Article 121, and that a casting vote cannot substitute that affirmative vote.” Since the next board meeting on November 30 includes critical items/issues, Tata Trusts “apprehends that, if the two Trust directors vote differently, the board may purport to pass resolutions in the same manner, in contravention of Article 121.” Business Standard has reviewed the resolution. Against that backdrop, Tata Trusts is proposing to protect the interests of the trusts by approaching the Bombay High Court for judicial redressal of the trusts’/trustees’ grievances on an urgent basis, the resolution stated. The suit is proposed to be filed through trustee Bhaskar Bhat.

The defendants in the suit are Chandrasekaran, executive director and chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal, independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George, besides nominee directors Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata. Tata Trusts is moving court to seek a declaration that the resolution of September 17 reappointing Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons is “ultra vires the Articles of Association, and is invalid, illegal, null and void”. It is also seeking “a permanent order and injunction restraining Tata Sons, its directors, officers, servants and agents from in any manner acting upon or giving effect to the resolution of the board of directors of Tata Sons dated September 17, 2026”, reappointing Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons.