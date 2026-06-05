Tata Trusts denies charges of impropriety in 1989 share transfer

Tata Trusts, the string of non-profits that own two-thirds of the salt-to-software conglomerate, on Friday denied any wrongdoing in a 1989 share transfer.

In a statement, TT refuted allegations made by a private person regarding the share transfer made by the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to the late Naval H Tata in the year 1989 as "baseless, unsubstantiated and malafide".

The statement came after reports of one Suresh Patilkhede approaching the Charity Commissioner's office with a request to initiate an inquiry pertaining to the transfer of 833 shares between the two parties.

As per reports, Patilkhede's move comes days ahead of a crucial board meeting of Tata Trusts on June 8.

"It is affirmed that the transaction was lawful, undertaken for consideration and fully compliant with the rules in force at that point in time," the TT statement said. The share transfer was cleared at the appropriate levels, including by eminent lawyer Nani A Palkhivala, and approved by the then board of Tata Sons, TT said. The transfer of shares was effected on a valid transfer form duly stamped by the Registrar of Companies, it added. "The intention of such unfounded and malicious allegations appears to be to tarnish the reputation of the Tata Trusts as a whole, and SRTT, in particular. These allegations also seek to taint the Tata family, including the late Naval H Tata and his sons, the late Ratan N Tata, Jimmy Tata and Noel N Tata (who served as the chairman of TT)," it said.