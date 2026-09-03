Tata Trusts gets all-clear from charity regulator on NRTT share transfer

Suresh Patilkhede, who Tata Trusts had called a serial litigator, had approached the Charity Commissioner's office in June to seek an inquiry into the transfer of 833 shares between NRTT and Naval H Tata. Subsequently, Tata Trusts vice-chairman and a trustee of NRTT Vijay Singh, who was in receipt of a legal notice linked to transfer of 833 equity shares of Tata Sons from NRTT to Naval H Tata, sought an independent probe into the “legality and propriety” of the transaction conducted more than 35 years ago, His note to the commissioner's office is learnt to have mentioned that Tata Trusts rebutted the illegal share transfer allegations with the approval of trustees including himself, but that an independent probe into the matter without casting aspersions on any individual would bring clarity to the issue that's in the news.