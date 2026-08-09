Tata Trusts meets this week ahead of high-stakes AGM over quorum concerns

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its much-awaited list of the upper-layer (UL) non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with Tata Sons finding a place there. The RBI had in 2022 mandated stock market listing of upper layer NBFCs within three years. Even as the deadline for listing has passed, the suspense over Tata Sons’ future remains. While including Tata Sons in the list of NBFC-UL last week, the RBI added a caveat. ‘’The inclusion of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in the list of NBFC-UL is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination,’’ the RBI stated. In 2024, Tata Sons had cleared its debt and filed an application for de-deregistration as a core investment company (CIC), while seeking to remain a private entity. The issue has been under examination since then.