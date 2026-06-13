Tata Trusts' Vijay Singh seeks probe into 1989 Tata Sons share transfer

The controversy surrounding a 1989 transfer of Tata Sons shares has intensified, with Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh seeking an independent inquiry into the transaction, The Economic Times reported Saturday. Singh has raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest in the Trusts' handling of the matter.

According to the report, in a letter dated June 10 to the Maharashtra charity commissioner, Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Vijay Singh sought an independent inquiry into the transfer of Tata Sons shares from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to late industrialist Naval Tata. He said such an investigation would help establish the facts surrounding the transaction and restore public confidence in the administration of the Tata Trusts.

The move follows a legal notice received by Singh alleging that the transaction amounted to an unlawful diversion of public charitable assets into private hands. According to Singh's letter, the notice questioned the necessity of the transfer, the availability of supporting documentation and whether the trust had received adequate consideration based on an independent valuation of the shares. Background to the dispute The latest complaint relates to the transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to Naval Tata in January 1989. The complainant has alleged that the transfer lacked legal necessity, was not supported by a valid transfer instrument and was carried out without consideration, rendering it unlawful under principles governing public trusts.

Concerns over governance Vijay Singh said he felt duty-bound, as a trustee of both the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, to seek an inquiry into the legality and propriety of the transfer so that the facts could be “conclusively” established. The letter comes days after a fresh complaint was filed with the Maharashtra charity commissioner by petitioner Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, who has previously raised concerns regarding the functioning of Tata-linked charitable trusts. Patilkhede's complaint sought an inquiry into the share transfer and urged the regulator to safeguard the interests of public charitable trusts. It also raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who is among Naval Tata's successors.

Singh said allegations linked to the transaction raised concerns that the shares ultimately benefited members of Naval Tata's family, some of whom continue to occupy influential positions within the Tata Trusts. He stressed that he was not making allegations against any individual but argued that the circumstances could create a perception of conflict. According to the letter, Noel Tata's position as chairman of the Tata Trusts and as a beneficiary of the share transfer could lead to questions about the impartiality of the Trusts' response to the allegations. Tata Trusts reject allegations The Tata Trusts have rejected the allegations, stating that any suggestion of impropriety involving the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust or parties connected to the transaction is categorically denied.