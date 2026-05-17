Tatas' troubled trusts: Conflict brews over Tata Sons' listing plans

Not surprisingly, the infighting within Tata Trusts was by now being discussed in the corridors of power in New Delhi. On October 8, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Noel Tata and Chandra to discuss ways to untangle the issue. Even as the government stepped in, mindful of the Tata group’s significance to the economy, the conflicts escalated. On October 29, in another round of voting, Mehli Mistry, considered close to Ratan Tata, was voted out of the trusts. A majority of trustees, including Noel Tata, Singh and Srinivasan, voted against Mistry’s reappointment to the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — the two main shareholders of Tata Trusts.