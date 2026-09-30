TCE's long march from Tata captive to global engineering consultancy

Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), which began its engineering journey in 1962, has grown from a Tata group engineering company into a global engineering and design consultancy, with nearly half of its revenue now coming from international markets.

TCE began in 1962 as Tata-Ebasco Consulting Engineering Services, a joint venture (JV) between Tata Electric Companies (now Tata Power) and Ebasco Services of New York, US. The JV was set up to serve the captive needs of Tata’s power companies, bring foreign technology to India, and build capabilities locally.

In 1968, the JV was reconstituted as TCE. TCE was then integrated into Tata Sons in 1974 and incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in 1999. It subsequently diversified its business segments.

In 2025-26 (FY26), TCE reported a total consolidated income of about ₹2,885 crore, up 37.9 per cent year-on-year, and an order inflow of ₹3,958 crore. Its order book typically remains at around 1.4x its revenue, said Amit Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of TCE, in an interaction with Business Standard in July this year.

It is present in 60 countries across six continents. With seven patents under its belt and 12,000 projects delivered, TCE operates in sectors such as power, infrastructure, mining and metallurgy, hydrocarbon and chemical, and advanced facilities.

The company describes itself as a pure-play engineering and design consultancy and does not undertake engineering, procurement and construction contracting, fabrication or procurement.

TCE also operates at arm’s length from other Tata group companies. Less than 10 per cent of its business now comes from Tata group companies, while around 90 per cent comes from customers outside the group.

The company had around 8,455 employees globally at the end of FY26 and expects the number to exceed 10,000 during the current financial year (2026-27).