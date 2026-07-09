TCS adds 9,279 employees in Q1, marks second straight quarter of hiring

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 9,279 people in the first quarter, marking the second straight quarter in which the company increased its headcount after the layoffs last financial year.

TCS' total headcount stood at 593,798 at the end of June. It added 2,356 people between January and March.

The headcount addition marks a good start to the year, when macroeconomic uncertainties persist and the environment remains volatile. Still, it means the company has better visibility into deal pipelines.

"This quarter, we completed annual salary increments for all associates globally and aligned salary structures with the new India Labour Code requirements. We continue to invest in AI infrastructure and next-generation skill development platforms to enable our people to be future-ready," Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said.