TCS announces annual salary hikes across all grades effective April 1

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it is implementing annual salary hikes. These would be applicable from April 1 across grades. However, the quantum of hikes could not be ascertained.

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer, said, “We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective April 1. In Q4, we continued to invest in a future-ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires.”

ALSO READ: TCS Q4 results: Net profit jumps 12.2% to ₹13,718 cr, revenue up 9.6% Kunnumal further added that building an AI-first culture and equipping its people with AI-ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, “as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs.”