Tata Consultancy Services inks multi-year AI transformation deal with SKF

The country's largest IT services company TCS on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a multi-year deal from Swedish bearings maker SKF.

The financial details were not shared, but people in the know called it a multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement.

The deal, which comes at a time when concerns are being raised about the IT sector story following the advent of AI, involves modernisation of SKF's existing IT landscape.

TCS will enable SKF to build a future-ready digital enterprise, leveraging AI to reimagine industrial manufacturing business, a statement said.

The Indian IT major will provide end-to-end managed services across applications, infrastructure, data, end-user services, security, and connectivity for SKF across the globe.