TCS earnings lift IT stocks as demand recovery hopes boost market mood

Indian information technology (IT) stocks rallied on Friday, lifting the benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex. This was driven by better-than-expected second quarter results from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and attractive sector valuations, which boosted investor sentiment, amid signs of a potential demand recovery.

The Nifty IT ended 3.02 per cent higher on Friday, while the Nifty 50 was up 1.3 per cent. TCS shares advanced 3.85 per cent to close at ₹2,156 apiece on NSE. The stock had surged as much as 6 per cent intraday. However, it has declined 30 per cent over the last one year — the highest among stocks in the Nifty 50. It was down 15 per cent in September, due to investor worries triggered by the internal ownership war between Tata Sons and Tata Trust.

While analysts always believed that the company would be able to bounce back despite agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and other macro-economic headwinds, they did not have a clear view on how the ownership battle will affect the fortunes of TCS. But all these doubts came to an end with the latest quarterly results. The IT major reported 14.9 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit and 11.2 per cent rise in its revenue in the July-September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) “TCS delivered strong results, with double-digit growth in both revenue and profits, signalling that the worst may be behind the IT sector and demand could be recovering,” said Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president, research, Angel One. “OpenAI’s revenue miss has also provided a positive trigger for IT stocks. Following the recent correction, the sector is witnessing a rebound, with renewed buying interest in TCS as attractive valuations offer a good long term investment opportunity.”