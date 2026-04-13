TCS' FY27 starts with 25,000 fresher offers, the lowest since FY20

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it made 25,000 offers to freshers across engineering colleges in FY27.

Though the company may scale this number in the coming quarters, it is one of the lowest in fresher offers since FY20.

At a time when tech companies are laying off engineers across the world, including India, these offers provide some relief to engineering students impacted by the uptake in artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

“We have rolled out 25,000 offers to start with. We will continue to assess demand as the year progresses and calibrate hiring accordingly. Offers will continue to be rolled out; we are already making plans to hire more,” said K Krithivasan, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), in an interview with Business Standard following the Q4 FY26 results.

In FY20, the company made offers to 30,000 college freshers. In FY26, TCS hired a total of 44,000 trainees. Since FY21, the company has hired 40,000 campus freshers or more every financial year. FY22 was an aberration when the firm nearly doubled its fresher hiring to 78,000, taking total addition to over 100,000. This was primarily due to a surge in demand after Covid. Meanwhile the firm’s subcontracting expenses increased in Q4 FY26 as the company locked in niche skills. Krithivasan said the company resorted to subcontractors as sometimes requirements need to be fulfilled very quickly. “Whereas, in India, there is a lead time of three-four months before a full-time employee joins,” he added.

Recruitment firms said one of the reasons for TCS’ slow start in the financial year could be lack of AI and niche skill talent from campuses. “We have seen that TCS has been hiring more of fresher talent in the high-skilled category where entry-level salaries start from ₹8-12 lakh. But these skills are not available across campuses and may be a low number,” said a HR recruitment firm executive who works with IT firms for campus hiring. RAMP UP PLAN? * TCS may scale recruitment in the coming quarters * One reason for slow start this FY could be lack of AI and niche skill talent