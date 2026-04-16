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TCS offers work from home option to employees at its Nashik centre

TCS allows work-from-home at its Nashik centre after harassment allegations trigger arrests and a police probe into workplace safety concerns

TCS
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The action has been necessitated amid allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the centre | (Photo: Reuters)
BS ReporterPTI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:18 PM IST
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Information technology (IT) services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has given its employees the option to work from home at its Nashik centre, said sources in the know.
 
“The company has taken this decision for the convenience and safety of employees. Of course, those who wish to work from office, that option is also there,” said a source from TCS. 
 
The action has been necessitated amid allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the centre.
 
Investigation by the Nashik police suggested that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target female employees, PTI reported. 
 
Earlier this week, police reportedly formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.
 
Police have arrested eight employees of TCS, including seven men and the female operations manager. Another female employee is absconding, according to investigators.
 
According to the PTI report, the seven male staffers are co-accused in most of the cases, suggesting they operated as a group within the office, the official said.
 
One female accused is named in a single case of religious harassment, while another, an HR head, is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint.
 
"Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have contacted agencies like the SID, ATS, and NIA to examine any possible wider links. Initially, the first complainant was hesitant, but after receiving support and counselling from the police, more victims came forward, leading to multiple FIRs being registered," Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik added.

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Topics :TCSTata Consultancy ServicesIT sectorworkplace

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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