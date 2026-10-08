TCS onboards 10,000 freshers in Q2 FY27; plans to hire on demand

With growth rising in its largest market and international revenue increasing, India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said it will hire on demand.

During the quarter, TCS onboarded 10,000 freshers. The total headcount at the end of June 30, 2026, was 598,056, an addition of 4,258 employees.

In Q1, the company onboarded 14,000 freshers. “We are hiring for demand, and we definitely see good demand for these technologies, so we will continue to hire,” said Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer, during the analysts' call.

Meanwhile, the company said that it continues to build a future-ready workforce through employee upskilling and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17 per cent sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million.

Kunnumal also stated that the company is continuing to hire lateral and fresher talent. “Our hiring strategy continues to balance experienced talent, early career talent and internal competency. As client demand evolves, we remain focused on strengthening AI and domain expertise, improving deployment readiness and investing in continuous learning. Over the past year, we have significantly expanded our technology and AI capabilities to large-scale learning and re-skilling initiatives,” he said during the analyst call after the Q2 FY27 results were announced. TCS management also said that among the focused investments for the second quarter were strategic partnerships, M&A-related initiatives and the hiring of niche talent.