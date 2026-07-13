TCS rejigs leadership, business units to sharpen focus on AI-led deals

He will report to Debashis Ghosh, president, business group. Kumaranarayanan, currently ISU head of North America energy & resources, will take over as the head of the cyber security unit. He will report to COO Aarthi Subramanian.

TCS has now created a de­d­icated focus to these industry segments in the Al era, and created a new ERU Business Group, to be headed by Sabyasachi Chandra (Saby), who currently heads the North America Utilities unit. Ganesa Vaikuntam, currently heads cyber security service line, will take over as the ISU head for Life Sciences United Kingdom and Europe.