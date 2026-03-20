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TCS, Swissport International extend tech support partnership by 5 years

Indian IT services company to drive aviation services provider's AI transformation, Cloud modernisation

TCS
Swissport recently recognised TCS as its Innovation Partner of the Year 2025 (Photo: Reuters)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday it has “extended and expanded” its partnership with Swissport International, a global leader in aviation services, by five years. The deal’s finances were not disclosed.
 
The renewed agreement will focus on digital innovation, operations and technological transformation across Swissport’s operations, said a statement.
 
As part of the expanded collaboration, TCS will support the modernisation of Swissport’s “technology landscape” and strengthen artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled services, data platforms and hybrid Cloud operations.
 
Dave Lynch, group chief information officer of Swissport International, said, “Our long-standing partnership with TCS has been pivotal in strengthening the digital backbone of our global operations. Together, we have created a strong technology foundation for our global operations, and this renewed partnership will help us continue to innovate at scale and speed, strengthen operational excellence, and support our long-term growth strategy.”
 
Arun Pradeep Surendra Mohan, TCS’s business head for travel, transportation and hospitality, EMEA & APAC, said, “This renewed engagement allows us to further accelerate and scale our co-created solutions to enhance Swissport’s global operations with agility, reliability, and future-ready capabilities.”
 
The collaboration is also aimed at creating a more agile and data-driven operational model aligned with Swissport’s long-term growth plans.
 
Swissport recently recognised TCS as its Innovation Partner of the Year 2025, highlighting its role in advancing operational intelligence and enabling data-driven decision-making across global operations.
 
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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