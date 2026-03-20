TCS, Swissport International extend tech support partnership by 5 years

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday it has “extended and expanded” its partnership with Swissport International, a global leader in aviation services, by five years. The deal’s finances were not disclosed.

The renewed agreement will focus on digital innovation, operations and technological transformation across Swissport’s operations, said a statement.

As part of the expanded collaboration, TCS will support the modernisation of Swissport’s “technology landscape” and strengthen artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled services, data platforms and hybrid Cloud operations.

Dave Lynch, group chief information officer of Swissport International, said, “Our long-standing partnership with TCS has been pivotal in strengthening the digital backbone of our global operations. Together, we have created a strong technology foundation for our global operations, and this renewed partnership will help us continue to innovate at scale and speed, strengthen operational excellence, and support our long-term growth strategy.”