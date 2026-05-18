TCS rolls out average salary hikes of 6-8% for employees in India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has given salary hikes of 6-8 per cent on average for its employees in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

High performers, employees in the top-rated A+ category, have received hikes of more than 10 per cent, the sources added.

For TCS, it was a return to the normal wage-hike cycle after a delay last year resulting from macroeconomic uncertainties, which pushed back hikes to September. It had, however, said in April that all employees would again receive hikes from April.

At India's largest IT services company, employees are categorised into bands such as A+, A, B, and C.

“In line with the announcement made during our Q4 earnings, we have rolled out annual increments to eligible employees. Additionally, we have completed the restructuring of compensation for all our India-based employees to align with the new labour codes. The revised salary structure that the employees have received is guided by three key principles that include compliance with the new labour codes, standardisation of wage structures across our India workforce, and protection of employees’ take-home salary, while allowing flexibility for tax efficiency. TCS has consistently maintained a track record of awarding annual increments to its associates year-on-year, reinforcing its commitment to employee growth and long-term value creation,” the company said in a statement.

Employees who were rated the lowest also received about 2-3 per cent hikes, while overseas employees got between 2-4 per cent. In its latest annual report published last week, the company said the average annual increase for junior and mid-level employees for financial year 2026 was in the range of 4.5-7 per cent, with top performers receiving double-digit increments in India. "However, during the course of the year, the total increase is in the range of 5-8 per cent, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Junior and mid-level employees outside India received a wage increase between 1-6 per cent," it added.