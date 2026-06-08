TCS signs deal to modernise Canada Life's IT infra services across Europe

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has signed a multi-year transformation and managed services agreement with Canada Life, a leading global life and pensions insurer. The partnership will support the modernisation of Canada Life's IT infrastructure services across its European businesses. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, TCS will leverage its AI and digital capabilities to modernise and manage Canada Life's data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing, and software lifecycle management. The transformation will help improve operational resilience, increase automation, and enhance user experience for its customers.

Caroline Dibbs, chief information and transformation officer, Europe, said, "Working with TCS marks the next stage of our journey to modernise the technology foundations that underpin our business, and it was important to choose a partner that understands our long-term vision and shares our commitment to people and innovation."

Together, the companies will build a strong foundation for Canada Life's long-term technology modernisation journey. The partnership will also help Canada Life scale its technology services more effectively and remain nimble to changing business needs. Vinay Singhvi, head, UK and Ireland, Tata Consultancy Services, said, "We are delighted to be selected as the strategic partner for Canada Life's technology modernisation journey across the UK and Europe. This co-operation is a testament to our leadership in AI-led transformation, marking a significant step on our journey to becoming the world's largest AI-led technology services company." As part of the agreement, TCS will expand its talent base across infrastructure services in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Germany. The company will invest in new learning, certification and career development opportunities.