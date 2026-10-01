TCS to buy US retailer Best Buy's India GCC, develop an AI-native centre

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it will buy US consumer electronics retailer Best Buy’s global capability centre (GCC) in India for an undisclosed amount. The agreement will combine the centre’s retail and enterprise knowledge with TCS’s technology, engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and global delivery capabilities to accelerate innovation and scale AI-powered solutions.

As part of the agreement, the Best Buy India entity will transition to TCS to ensure business continuity while embarking on its transformation into an AI-native centre under a multi-year agreement.

“Best Buy has built a strong technology organization with deep knowledge of its customers and business. By bringing that talent together with TCS’ retail expertise, AI, engineering and global execution capabilities, we will create an AI-native capability engine that aligns Best Buy’s priorities. This partnership will also create a repeatable value platform that can potentially benefit the broader retail industry,” Krishnan Ramanujam, president of TCS’ consumer business group, said.