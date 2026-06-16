TCS to take $70 mn hit after US SC rejects appeal in trade secrets case

Tata Consultancy Services will book a one-time exceptional charge of $70 million after the US Supreme ​Court rejected its appeal in a trade secrets ​case, bringing its total exposure in the matter ‌to $220 million, the firm said on Monday.

The US Supreme Court on June 15 let stand a $168 million damages award in favour of DXC Technology.

TCS, which had already set aside $150 million for the case, said it will book a further $70 million towards damages, interest and legal costs as a one-time exceptional charge in the first quarter of 2027.

The ‌Indian firm's net profit in the fourth quarter stood at ₹13,718 crore ($1.45 billion).