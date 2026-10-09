TCS says US PERM suspension won't affect plans, targets 15,000 new hires

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said the US government's decision to suspend its participation in the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme was not expected to affect its hiring plans or work with customers in the country.

The statement comes a day after US Vice President JD Vance and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspension of several companies from the programme. The companies include TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant and Capgemini. The move is part of the Trump administration's wider action against skilled-worker immigration programmes.

In an exchange filing, TCS said it would follow any directions issued by the US Department of Labor. It also said the number of PERM applications it had filed had remained in single digits over the past two years.

“Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” the company said. TCS plans to hire 15,000 people in the US The company said its US workforce strategy centres on hiring local employees, including through campus recruitment. It plans to recruit another 15,000 people in the US over the next five years as it expands its local workforce. “Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model,” TCS said in its statement.

US suspends eight IT firms from PERM programme On Thursday, the US government announced the suspension of eight companies from the PERM programme over alleged misuse of the H-1B visa system. The companies named included TCS, Cognizant, Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys and Wipro. US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the action as the Trump administration intensified its efforts to address alleged visa fraud and employment practices that it says put American workers at a disadvantage. Speaking at a press conference on tackling visa fraud, US Vice President JD Vance accused technology companies of misusing the H-1B visa programme. "The H-1B visa program is meant to allow companies to bring in really the best of the best from outside the United States of America for positions that are completely impossible to fill with American workers," Vance said.