TDI Infratech to invest ₹750 crore in 150-acre township project in Ludhiana

Realty firm TDI Infratech on Monday said it will invest ₹750 crore to develop a 150-acre township in Ludhiana as part of its expansion plan.

In the township, the company said it will build luxury group housing, residential plotted developments and low-rise independent floors, targeting both end-users and long-term investors.

The project will span over 6 million square feet of developable area.

The company, in a statement, said it is "developing about 150 acres of land in Ludhiana for an integrated township with an estimated investment value of ₹750 crore." Speaking on the expansion, Akshay Taneja, Managing Director, TDI Infratech, said Ludhiana represents a high-potential market with strong economic fundamentals and sustained end-user demand.