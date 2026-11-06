Tech Mahindra to acquire more shares in Pininfarina, raise stake to 92.59%

Tech Mahindra plans to increase its stake in Italian automotive design company Pininfarina S.p.A. to 92.59 per cent through an additional share acquisition by its subsidiary PF Holdings B.V. (PFH), the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

PFH has entered into a commitment to acquire 7.89 million ordinary shares, representing 10.02 per cent of Pininfarina, for up to €9.46 million. The commitment was entered into on Thursday as part of a voluntary tender offer to acquire up to 13.7 million ordinary shares, representing 17.42 per cent of the Italian company.

The shares will be acquired at €1.20 apiece through cash consideration. The transaction is subject to the requisite approvals from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Italy and is expected to be completed on or before December 31, 2026.

Pininfarina pursuing delisting The proposed acquisition comes as Pininfarina pursues delisting from Borsa Italiana S.p.A. In its regulatory disclosure, Tech Mahindra said, "Pininfarina S.p.A. is pursuing delisting from Borsa Italiana S.p.A, subject to applicable laws and regulations." Pininfarina is a joint-stock company incorporated under Italian law, with its ordinary shares listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana. The company operates in automotive design, vehicle design and engineering services. Pininfarina's financial performance ALSO READ: Stock Market Close: Nifty reclaims 25K as rally extends to 7th day; Sensex up 1,718 pts; banks shine Pininfarina reported consolidated turnover of €102.7 million (₹948.01 crore) for the calendar year ended December 31, 2025, compared with €91.1 million (₹819.85 crore) in 2024 and €87.2 million (₹778.94 crore) in 2023, according to Tech Mahindra's filing.