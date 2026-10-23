Tech Mahindra buys Finastra's cash management suite to expand portfolio

Information technology (IT) services major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it has acquired Finastra’s cash management product suite, comprising Fusion Cash Management (FCM), Fusion Virtual Accounts (FVA) and Fusion Liquidity Management (FLM). The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition positions the product suite for continued investment, innovation and growth under Tech Mahindra’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) solutions portfolio, the company said. It also aims to ensure continuity for existing customers through sustained platform access, ongoing services and customer support, along with the transition of experienced product engineering and customer success talent to Tech Mahindra, it said.

“The acquisition of Finastra’s cash management product suite strengthens our banking products portfolio and expands our ability to support financial institutions across critical cash and liquidity management needs,” said Anil Venuturupalli, senior vice president, banking group and chief product officer, financial services, Tech Mahindra. He added, “Through this acquisition, we are creating a strong foundation for continued innovation. Our focus is on evolving these capabilities to help banks address the growing demand for intelligent, connected and efficient cash management solutions.” The takeover combines product intellectual properties (IP) ownership, an installed customer base, expert product and customer-success talent, Tech Mahindra’s Finastra Centre of Excellence, and the existing Tech Mahindra and Finastra partnership credibility, the company said.