Tech Mahindra ties up with Perplexity to strengthen AI-led enterprise sales

Tech Mahindra today announced a partnership with Perplexity to embed AI-powered intelligence across its sales organisation. Through the deployment of Perplexity Enterprise Pro, Tech Mahindra aims to empower its sales teams with faster access to trusted, source-backed insights, enabling them to better understand customer priorities, engage more effectively, and deliver greater business value.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra is deploying Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its sales and customer-facing teams to support customer partners and senior sales leaders with real-time access to relevant business, industry and technology insights.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises engage with customers, make decisions, and create value. By integrating Perplexity Enterprise Pro into our sales processes, we are empowering our teams with trusted, real-time intelligence that helps them better understand customer priorities, engage with greater context, and deliver more impactful solutions.”