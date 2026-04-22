Tesla bets on ecosystem-first strategy to unlock India EV market

Tesla is prioritising the creation of a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in India—spanning fast-charging infrastructure, home-charging solutions and service capabilities—before attempting to scale volumes, as reflected in its still nascent sales in the country.

The company has sold about 342 cars in FY26, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), underscoring both its limited early traction and the structural challenges of operating in a low-penetration EV market.