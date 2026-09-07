Tewolde Gebremariam to take charge of Air India today amid mounting woes

Tewolde Gebremariam, the former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will take over the operational charge of Air India on Monday, almost six months after Campbell Wilson stepped down as the airline’s CEO, The Economic Times reported.

Gebremariam joined Air India early last month but will not yet be formally designated chief executive officer and accountable manager as his security clearance is still pending. The clearance is expected by month-end, the report said.

His appointment comes as the Tata Group-owned airline seeks to strengthen safety, operational reliability and financial performance.

Before joining Air India, Gebremariam was serving as a senior strategic advisor to Delta Air Lines.

According to the report, outgoing Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran and Pradeep Singh Kharola, the former chairman and managing director of Air India, have been guiding Gebremariam since he joined the Tata airline early last mont. Chandrasekaran to hold town hall Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will address Air India employees at a town hall today in Mumbai, where he is expected to welcome Gebremariam and lay out a roadmap for the airline, Businessline reported. The meeting will also mark Gebremariam’s first interaction with Air India employees since joining the airline. He is also expected to meet department heads separately. Air India’s troubles Gebremariam’s appointment comes amid Air India’s mounting troubles. The Tata Group airline is facing multiple challenges, including mounting losses, fresh funding requirements and heightened scrutiny over safety. The airline posted a loss of more than ₹26,000 crore in FY26 and has sought ₹10,000 crore in fresh equity infusion from its owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, according to The Economic Times report.