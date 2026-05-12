The Bajaj Group story: One family, two wheels, and a lending empire

However, the group has struggled to grow its electrical goods business (Bajaj Electricals) and speciality steel business (Mukand), despite being among the first entrants in both industries. Bajaj Electricals has struggled to grow in a market that has seen a raft of new entrants over the past two decades and remains far behind segment leaders such as Havells, Polycab, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

The same is true for Mukand, which has struggled with poor profitability and high levels of indebtedness for nearly 20 years. Bajaj Electricals, Bajel Projects, and Mukand together accounted for just 6.1 per cent of the group’s combined revenues in FY25, down from 23.2 per cent in FY00 and 18 per cent in FY15. Their combined share in the group’s profits is even less consequential, at 1 per cent in FY25. The government projects and engineering, procurement, and construction business of Bajaj Electricals was spun off as Bajel Projects in 2023 and listed separately.