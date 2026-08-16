The long history of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's 'six months'

For instance, in 2000, when Ratan Tata was the chairman of both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, the veto rights for Tata Trusts (the principal shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake) were introduced into the AoA of Tata Sons through Article 121. The clause granted Tata Trusts nominee directors on the board of Tata Sons affirmative voting rights on key board decisions. There were amendments subsequently to tweak the clauses.

However, it was in April 2014, that the AoA went through a major amendment at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Tata Sons, according to an official. Article 121A came into play now. With this, nominee directors became even more powerful as their affirmative vote was required on almost every matter that came to the Tata Sons board, especially on appointments and dismissals of top executives, as well as investment decisions. That was the time when Cyrus Mistry had been appointed Tata Sons chairman after Ratan Tata had retired in December 2012. It was the first time that the post of Tata Sons chairman and Tata Trusts chairman were held by two different people. Later in 2022, the AoA was amended, specifying that no single person could hold the posts of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts chairman, thereby casting it in stone.