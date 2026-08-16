The long history of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's 'six months'

As for the introduction of 121A in 2014, Cyrus Mistry, a scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group with 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, felt it came in the way of the autonomy of the Tata Sons board, according to people in the know. He’s learnt to have written to Ratan Tata, who died in 2024, expressing his displeasure. Ratan Tata, who brought in 121A to strengthen the control and authority of trusts, stressed that the veto power would never be used by the nominee directors, likening it to a nuclear deterrent, a source pointed out.
Although the veto power was not used, Cyrus Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016 by the board, triggering a prolonged court battle.