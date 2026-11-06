This Samvat, can large companies learn to think like entrepreneurs?

On November 10, a large part of India's trading community will welcome the new Samvat with optimism and renewed purpose. Around the same time, leaders of medium and large companies will begin another annual ritual: preparing budgets and plans for the financial year starting in April.

The two processes are quite different. One draws heavily on entrepreneurial instinct; the other on analysis, forecasts, targets and resource allocation. Both are necessary. But as CEOs look towards the coming year, perhaps the second could learn something from the first?

The past six years have demonstrated how difficult it is to predict the future. Covid, the Russia-Ukraine war, tariff disruptions and the conflict in West Asia have repeatedly overturned carefully constructed assumptions of their respective budget years. (Coincidentally, all the above happened around the February-April period of their respective years, just after the budgets for most businesses had been meticulously planned and approved!) In each case, I’ve seen businesses almost tear up their budget documents at the start of the year and “fly blind” till a new reality stabilised.

To add to the uncertainty, the impact of these events on consumers and markets is harder still to predict. Recent Indian corporate first-half results suggest that demand in several categories has held up remarkably despite price increases, something that was hardly anticipated by experts. The response cannot simply be better forecasts. Organisations must respond faster to unforeseen challenges and opportunities. That requires innovation, not as an occasional initiative, but as an everyday capability. This is where the Indian idea of jugaad deserves another look. During India's rapid growth, jugaad came to mean imaginative, inexpensive solutions to customer problems. Later, rightly, it attracted criticism when improvisation meant bypassing processes essential for reliability, safety or sustainability. For large companies accountable to customers, shareholders and regulators, that is unacceptable.

But rejecting jugaad altogether means rejecting something valuable: the willingness to question established practices, try unconventional solutions and learn quickly with limited resources. Startups do this naturally, often from necessity. How can larger organisations do so without compromising the discipline that makes them successful? Here lies the paradox. The processes that make a large company efficient and dependable can also prevent it from discovering its next source of growth. Formal innovation funnels move ideas through successive reviews and approvals. They can kill unconventional ideas before they are tested with customers. CEOs sometimes compensate by backing ideas on intuition. Experienced intuition has value, but it can turn innovation into a collection of pet projects rather than an organisation-wide capability.

I believe there are five things leaders can do differently. First, connect many more employees directly with customers and markets. Innovation should not be the preserve of marketing, R&D or strategy. People in operations, finance, HR and service often see opportunities others miss. Give them opportunities to observe, listen and question. Second, allow small cross-functional teams to experiment without elaborate approvals or fear of failure. Give them modest budgets and clear boundaries, but little day-to-day supervision. At Gillette in the Middle East and Africa, I created a pink Innovation Room, with no tables, plenty of space to write and with one rule: “there are no rules”! With a small budget, a team developed an innovation by listening to local consumers. It was eventually scaled across several markets worldwide.

Third, let ideas germinate before subjecting them to senior management scrutiny. Ask teams to return with evidence of customer interest, not merely presentation slides. Leaders can then collectively choose which ideas deserve further investment, recognising the initiative of those whose ideas do not progress. Fourth, create a distinct stage for pilots. Provide resources, access to customers and specialist capabilities, alongside appropriate guardrails. Look for evidence of customer value, not just adherence to the original plan. Be willing to redesign, pivot or stop. Most importantly, this is when leaders should become personally involved: seeing first-hand how customers respond and what it takes to make the proposition work.

Finally, recognise that scaling an idea is different from discovering it. Scaling needs different people, routines, systems and sometimes even a different culture. Recognising these and designing for their success is key. In some cases, leadership needs to give them enough independence so that the organisation that created them does not suffocate them. None of this means abandoning budgets or controls. It means budgeting differently for different kinds of work. Experiments need small, protected allocations and permission to fail. Successful pilots need access to substantial resources quickly. Established businesses need performance commitments. Applying the same approval processes and return expectations to all three may be disciplined management, but it is also a recipe for missed opportunities.

AI will make experimentation faster and cheaper, while introducing risks that need managing. It makes this leadership challenge more urgent, not less. As leadership teams prepare next year's budgets, CEOs could ask: Have we allocated resources to discovering what we do not yet know? Can employees easily listen to customers and test ideas? Do we know when to step back from experiments, when to get personally involved in pilots, and how to scale what works? The coming year will undoubtedly bring surprises. We cannot budget away uncertainty. But we can budget for the ability to respond to it. That may be the most valuable lesson large companies can take from the entrepreneurial spirit of the new Samvat.