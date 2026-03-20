Thomas Cook India announces demerger of resorts business into Sterling

The board of online travel agency Thomas Cook India (TCIL) on Friday gave its in-principle approval for the proposed demerger of its resorts and resorts management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited.

Based on recommendations from the audit committee and the independent committee, the proposed demerger and restructuring are subject to NCLT and other regulatory approvals. This will allow Sterling Holiday Resorts to be listed separately on the BSE and NSE.

The company aims to unlock shareholder value with this move while attracting differentiated investor cohorts for each business segment. The move will also help the company streamline the existing capital structure, resulting in improved earnings per share.