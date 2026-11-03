Thomas Cook India Q2 net profit falls 24% to ₹53.7 crore; revenue dips

Mumbai-headquartered Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹53.7 crore, a drop of 24 per cent from ₹70.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations declined to ₹1,944.2 crore from ₹2,073.8 crore a year earlier.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹151.2 crore for Q2FY27, up 3 per cent from ₹147 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “Q2 FY27 again demonstrated the resilience of the TCIL Group with PBT holding firm at Rs 84.8 crore despite the continued impact of the West Asia conflict. Disciplined execution with a clear focus on margins, helped us offset some shortfall in the travel business.”

The company also reported a standalone net profit of ₹45.1 crore, down 4 per cent for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹46.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Segment-wise, the company’s financial services segment delivered strong growth in the quarter. Revenue from operations increased by 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27 and 14 per cent YoY in H1FY27 for financial services. The travel company also reported a sharp recovery in its India travel business despite a slower start in July, ending the quarter 6 per cent lower than last year. In addition, the company reported a recovery in overseas destination management business revenue despite the continued impact of the West Asia conflict.