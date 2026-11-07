Three investors offload 1.84% stake in Groww for ₹2,457 crore in bulk deals

Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator and Goldman Sachs have sold a combined 2 per cent stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, for ₹2,457 crore, according to bulk deal data on the BSE and NSE.

The three investors offloaded more than 11.52 crore shares, representing a combined 1.84 per cent stake in Groww on Friday, as per the data.

US-based Peak XV Partners, through its arm Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, sold more than 6 crore shares, and Goldman Sachs divested 4,380 shares of Groww on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In addition, Y Combinator, through its arm YC Holdings II, LLC, disposed of 5.50 crore shares on the BSE.