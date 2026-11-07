Home / Companies / News / Three investors offload 1.84% stake in Groww for ₹2,457 crore in bulk deals

Three investors offload 1.84% stake in Groww for ₹2,457 crore in bulk deals

The three investors offloaded more than 11.52 crore shares, representing a combined 1.84 per cent stake in Groww on Friday, as per the data

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Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 6:37 PM IST
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Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator and Goldman Sachs have sold a combined 2 per cent stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, for ₹2,457 crore, according to bulk deal data on the BSE and NSE.

The three investors offloaded more than 11.52 crore shares, representing a combined 1.84 per cent stake in Groww on Friday, as per the data.

US-based Peak XV Partners, through its arm Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, sold more than 6 crore shares, and Goldman Sachs divested 4,380 shares of Groww on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In addition, Y Combinator, through its arm YC Holdings II, LLC, disposed of 5.50 crore shares on the BSE.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of ₹211.09-215.20 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹2,456.87 crore.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs purchased 3.55 crore shares worth over ₹764 crore.

Details of other buyers of Groww's shares could not be identified on the exchanges.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures' shares fell 3.87 per cent to close at ₹215 apiece on the BSE, while the scrip declined 3.66 per cent to settle at ₹215.70 per share on the NSE.

In August, Y Combinator sold a 1.2 per cent stake in Groww for ₹1,435 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

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