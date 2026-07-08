Three top executives resign from Axis Bank as lender rejigs leadership

By Saikat Das and Divya Patil

Axis Bank Ltd., the top arranger of Indian debt markets, has lost three senior executives, adding to a big reshuffle taking place at private-sector lenders.

Anil Agarwal, president and group head of institutional clients coverage, Vikas Shinde, who once headed the debt capital market team, and Jimmy Tavadia, group head of trading, have resigned from Axis Bank, according to people familiar with the matter. The departures come as the lender reorganizes key positions in its corporate banking and other teams. The people declined to be named discussing private information.

HDFC Bank Ltd., the top private-sector lender, recently named Puneet Sharma from Axis Bank as its chief financial officer. Separately, Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Mantri stepped down.