Titagarh Rail Systems bags record ₹467 cr coastal vessel order from GRSE

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said its Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Division has secured its largest-ever order valued at ₹467.25 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

The order pertains to the construction and delivery of two Coastal Research Vessels (CRVs) for the Geological Survey of India.

The CRVs will be equipped to conduct seabed geology studies, mineral exploration, ocean environment monitoring and long-duration scientific research, bolstering India's maritime research infrastructure, according to a statement.

TRSL had earlier delivered specialised vessels, including CRVs for the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), it said.

The company has also executed projects such as ICGS Kamla Devi (FPV) and MV Ma Lisha (Cargo RoPax) for Guyana.

It has delivered over 35 vessels so far, and continues to build on its maritime systems expertise, the statement said.

The company had recently announced that it will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems Ltd (TNSL), and is open to bringing in strategic partners or investors to scale up operations for the shipbuilding business.

Its board has approved, in principle, the transfer of the shipbuilding, maintenance and services (SMS) business to TNSL, subject to regulatory clearances.

Topics :Company NewsGarden Reach Shipbuilders & EngineersMaritime

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

