Titan gears up to take on global watch giants in premium, luxury segment

Tata-run Titan Company is taking on global watch makers like the Swatch group of Europe and Seiko of Japan by making an aggressive bid to grab a larger share of the over ₹25,000 watch market, also known as the premium-to-top-of-the-line luxury segment.

Speaking to Business Standard, Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer (CEO) of the watches and wearables division, Titan, said: “The Indian market has reached an inflexion point. Around 50 per cent of the value of watches sold is under ₹25,000 and the other 50 per cent is over that. We have a dominant 55 per cent share in the under ₹25, 000 market. As more and more consumers upgrade to a Sonata or a Fastrack, we will continue to dominate here.”