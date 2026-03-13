Titan's Helios Luxe brings German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to India

“We can see that the trend will continue as urbanisation speeds up and more discretionary incomes lead people to make more discerning choices,” he added.
Helios Luxe, which has 15 brands under its umbrella, currently operates nine exclusive boutiques.
“While the initial foray of Helios Luxe was in the metros, we have now started establishing presence in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, where there is a big demand for accessible luxury products. In another year’s time, we plan to add over 30 such boutiques, one-third of which will be in cities like Varanasi, Kolhapur, etc.,” Shukla said.
Helios, meanwhile, is growing at a compound annual rate of 24 per cent over the last three years. Its fashion segment, which used to contribute 65 per cent to the business, has come down to 45 per cent, while the premium and accessible luxury segments now contribute the largest chunk to the business.
“India represents an exciting new chapter for us. We produce in very limited, numbered editions, and presenting these rare pieces to a vast and evolving luxury market like India is both exciting and meaningful. With Helios Luxe, we are introducing our manufactory to a country that deeply values culture, individuality, and mechanical depth,” said Alexander Shorokhov, chief executive officer (CEO), Alexander Shorokhoff Uhrenmanufaktur GmbH.
Shorokhov, who is on his first India trip, is already seeking design inspiration in the country.