Titan's Helios Luxe brings German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to India

Titan-owned watch company Helios’ luxury arm Helios Luxe on Friday announced a partnership with German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to bring its watches to India, as the company continues to see robust growth in the accessible luxury segment.

The company will introduce up to 16 limited-edition styles priced between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh in the Indian market that will be available at six stores.

“The entire ₹4,500 crore accessible luxury watch market is growing at a compound annual rate of 23 per cent, but Helios Luxe is growing at a rate of 46 per cent – more than twice of the industry growth rate, which gives us the confidence to bring such independent story-rich brands into the Indian market,” said Rahul Shukla, vice president and chief sales and marketing officer-watches division, Titan Company.