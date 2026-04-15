Home / Companies / News / Too early to gauge war impact on EV demand: VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh

Too early to gauge war impact on EV demand: VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh

VinFast on Wednesday launched the VF MPV 7, a premium electric seven-seater designed for families

Speaking at the launch of the VF MPV 7, VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said EV growth in India would be led by structural factors
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Speaking at the launch of the VF MPV 7, VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said EV growth in India would be led by structural factors
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 11:45 PM IST
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It is too early to assess whether the ongoing West Asia conflict and the resulting volatility in fuel prices will significantly accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country, VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh told Business Standard on Wednesday after the launch of the company’s new electric seven-seater car called VF7. 
Israel and the US carried out military strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint for global energy flows  — by Tehran, dramatically pushing up global crude oil prices. 
VinFast on Wednesday launched the VF MPV 7, a premium electric seven-seater designed for families. The vehicle comes with a 60.13 kWh battery offering a certified range of 517 km and fast-charging capability from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. 
While EV penetration rose from around 4 per cent last year to about 5 per cent in March, it would be premature to link the increase directly to the conflict, Ghosh said. “March has traditionally been a strong month for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV sales due to financial year-end factors. Both ICE and EV (figures) have improved,” he said. 
India’s state-run fuel retailers have not increased petrol and diesel prices yet in proportion to the rise in global crude oil prices. 
Ghosh noted that any increase in fuel prices in future could influence consumer behaviour over time. “If fuel prices increase drastically, customers will give more importance to running costs. In that case, they should ideally adopt EVs,” he said, adding that the duration and intensity of the conflict remain uncertain and could shape buying behaviour. 
However, he emphasised that long-term EV growth in India will be driven more by structural factors such as increasing model availability, entry of more automakers, and supportive government policies. “Two to three years back, many OEMs did not have EVs. Now there are multiple models available. This will give momentum to EV volumes,” he said. 
Ghosh welcomed the draft Delhi EV policy that was released a few days back, saying it is a step in the right direction as it offers strong incentives, including full waiver of road tax and registration fees. 
“If such benefits are extended across states, it will help EV adoption very fast,” he said, adding that whether adoption is driven through mandates or incentives should be left to the government.
 

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Topics :VinfastCompany NewsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

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