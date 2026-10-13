Toothsi parent MakeO raises ₹90 crore to expand dental care operations

MakeO, the parent company of Indian clear aligner brand Toothsi, has raised ₹90 crore in a funding round led by Singularity AMC, with participation from DSP family office, Genesis and Unispace Ventures.

The firm said the funding reflects investor confidence in its mission to build a world-class aligner and dental technology platform for India and Southeast Asia.

The fundraise follows MakeO’s acquisition of Singapore-based Zenyum, expanding its presence across Southeast Asia. The group now has about 1,100 partner dentists across 10 countries. It has also acquired Apple Dental, a 20-clinic chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, strengthening its presence beyond major Indian metros.

“We aspire to revolutionise the global aligner and oral care category,” said Dr Arpi Mehta, group CEO and co-founder of MakeO. “The capital through this raise will be allocated towards further organic and inorganic offline expansion across both India and Southeast Asia. It will allow us to invest in and strengthen our end-to-end platform across consumer experience, clinical centres, backend technology, and manufacturing facilities.” MakeO’s strategy centres on a “Make in India, for the world” approach. Its integrated planning and manufacturing hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region produces more than one million US FDA-approved aligners annually. The facility serves dentists and consumers across more than 150 Indian cities and exports to over 10 countries through the Toothsi and Zenyum networks.