Top 10 Indian firms' value jumps 3.5x in a decade; financials dominate

The combined value of India’s 10 most valuable listed companies has increased three-and-a-half times over the past decade, highlighting the country’s expanding corporate landscape. However, as per the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, seven companies have retained their place among the top 10 over the past five years, underscoring the dominance of a handful of large-cap firms.

Five years ago, Reliance Industries (RIL) topped the list with a valuation of Rs 16.65 trillion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank. ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel also featured among the country’s most valuable companies.