Top 5 IT cos' net hiring down for FY26; uncertainties to continue

This will also be one of those years that had the slow start to fresher hiring momentum. TCS gave a fresher hiring number of 25,000 for FY27, and Infosys on Thursday said it will add 20,000 freshers this year. For TCS, this would be the slowest start of its fresher hiring numbers.

This is the second time in four years that the hiring numbers have come down at a time when macroeconomic volatilities and geopolitical tensions have added tremendous uncertainties in the technology spending pattern of customers. As they cut down spends and often take time to ramp up projects, it directly impacts the services companies whose relationship between growth and headcount is still linear.