Total recall: Behind the Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons row and boardroom battle

In the meantime, the buzz about a potential stock exchange listing of Tata Sons was in the air. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a circular containing a list of upper layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in September 2022, with Tata Sons as an entry. The upper-layer NBFCs were mandated to go for stock exchange listing within three years. To retain its privately owned status, Tata Sons repaid all its debts and applied to the RBI to surrender its certificate of registration as a core investment company (CIC) in March 2024. Tata Trusts has been against Tata Sons listing but it was not part of a discourse within Trusts till recently, it is learnt.