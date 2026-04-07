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Tough summer ahead, but growth in line of sight, says Blue Star MD

Unseasonal rains and West Asia conflict may hit demand and costs, but Blue Star expects 20 per cent growth backed by strong long-term AC market expansion

cooling products, consumer durables, Voltas, Havells, Symphony, Blue Star, GST transition, commodity prices, margins, RAC market, BEE norms, demand outlook
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The company, which took a price hike of 8 per cent in January due to a revision in energy efficiency ratings, is expected to initiate a fresh round of price hikes of 5 per cent later this month as demand starts to pick up owing to the rise in commodi
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
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AC maker Blue Star pointed to the possibility of a growth slowdown this year amid unseasonal rains in early April and the ongoing military conflict in West Asia.
 
“The ongoing war is severely impacting input costs, creating supply chain issues, and raising freight charges. The inclement weather conditions do not help, but forecasts suggest that summer will be strong, albeit starting late. This will impact growth,” said B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, on Tuesday.
 
“It is going to be a tough summer season. We expect to record a revenue growth of 20 per cent this year, selling approximately 1.75 million AC units this year,” he added.
 
The company, which took a price hike of 8 per cent in January due to a revision in energy efficiency ratings, is expected to initiate a fresh round of price hikes of 5 per cent later this month as demand starts to pick up owing to the rise in commodity prices.
 
Thiagarajan further said that a third price hike cycle will be initiated once the war is over, on account of the depreciating rupee and rising costs of plastic — an integral component for the industry. This, he added, will impact festival season demand.
 
“The encouraging fact is that the Indian AC market is the fastest growing in the world, expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent from 2026 to 2035. The industry is set to double from 15 million units currently to over 30 million units by 2030,” he added.
 
This potential is expected to drive Blue Star’s market share to 15 per cent in Financial Year 2027 (FY27) from 14.3 per cent currently.
 
The company has allocated Rs 60 crore for advertising spends this year.

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Topics :Blue Starair conditionersCompany NewsWest AsiaWar Conflict

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

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