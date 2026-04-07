Tough summer ahead, but growth in line of sight, says Blue Star MD

AC maker Blue Star pointed to the possibility of a growth slowdown this year amid unseasonal rains in early April and the ongoing military conflict in West Asia.

“The ongoing war is severely impacting input costs, creating supply chain issues, and raising freight charges. The inclement weather conditions do not help, but forecasts suggest that summer will be strong, albeit starting late. This will impact growth,” said B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, on Tuesday.

“It is going to be a tough summer season. We expect to record a revenue growth of 20 per cent this year, selling approximately 1.75 million AC units this year,” he added.

The company, which took a price hike of 8 per cent in January due to a revision in energy efficiency ratings, is expected to initiate a fresh round of price hikes of 5 per cent later this month as demand starts to pick up owing to the rise in commodity prices.

Thiagarajan further said that a third price hike cycle will be initiated once the war is over, on account of the depreciating rupee and rising costs of plastic — an integral component for the industry. This, he added, will impact festival season demand.