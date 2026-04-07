Tough summer ahead, but growth in line of sight, says Blue Star MD
Unseasonal rains and West Asia conflict may hit demand and costs, but Blue Star expects 20 per cent growth backed by strong long-term AC market expansionAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
Unseasonal rains and West Asia conflict may hit demand and costs, but Blue Star expects 20 per cent growth backed by strong long-term AC market expansionAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:41 PM IST