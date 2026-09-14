Trai looking into Airtel, Jio complaints against Vi over malpractices

India's telecom regulator is looking into concerns raised by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio against Vodafone Idea for alleged malpractices regarding mobile number portability. “The issue is being looked into. Whenever there's an issue that is brought to the notice of Trai, it is mandatory that it is investigated. The concerned parties will be called,” a senior official at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said, asking not to be named. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have alleged that Vi was using unfair practices to get customers from rival telcos to move to its own network, which they said was against rules and regulations issued by the regulator. While Vodafone Idea has denied these allegations, saying that it was not violating any rules, the No. 3 telco will have to present its side to the regulator.

Business Standard reported on Monday that the malpractices alleged by Jio and Airtel relate to customer acquisitions using mobile number portability (MNP) – where a customer can switch their network provider without having to change the phone number. They are being levelled against Vodafone Idea and/or its sales associates and channel partners for violating directions issued by Trai. The top carriers say customers are called by people pretending to be executives from non-Vodafone telcos and told about imminent tariff hikes and changes to their existing plans. The telcos have also alleged that Vi was restricting SMSes that have to be mandatorily sent to 1900 for generation of unique porting code (UPC) for MNP, in several circles, violating MNP 2009 norms, which specify issuance of UPC without delay from the network from where the customer is porting out.

The two carriers are learnt to have alleged that Vi was circulating and promoting discounted postpaid tariff plans for those wanting to switch to Vi using MNP. The telcos have asked Trai to direct Vi to investigate these alleged malpractices and submit a report to the regulator. They have also asked Trai to issue directions to restrain telcos and their agents from engaging in misleading or deceptive activities for MNP solicitation. The development comes at a time when the Aditya Birla Group company is on a revival track to gain lost ground by adding customers on a monthly basis and upgrading its network to 5G on the back of plans to inject massive Rs 35,000 crore funding from banks.