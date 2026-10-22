TravClan raises $5 million from Flipkart, August One and Trifecta Capital

Business-to-business travel technology company TravClan on Thursday announced that it had raised $5 million in funding from e-commerce platform Flipkart and August One, along with debt financing from Trifecta Capital.

With this round, TravClan has raised over $11 million to date from investors, including Leo Capital, The Ventures, Hashed, August One, Flipkart and a group of prominent angel investors.

The company plans to use the capital to deepen its global supply network, expand its technology and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and strengthen destination operations across key international markets. TravClan contracts with hotels and activity partners and operates its own ground teams across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India.

According to data shared by the company, more than 15,000 travel agents across India use TravClan to book flights, hotels, activities and destination services. Roughly 40 per cent of the company’s business now originates from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. TravClan processes more than $100 million in annual travel sales through a network of more than 15,000 travel agents across India and provides end-to-end destination services across more than 18 markets. Commenting on the fundraise, Arun Bagaria, co-founder and chief executive officer of TravClan, said, “The next generation of travel software will not just help sellers search faster. It will increasingly execute work for them. Our ambition is to make TravClan the infrastructure that any travel business can build on instead of having to recreate the entire travel stack itself. This capital allows us to invest aggressively behind that opportunity.”