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Noel Tata to retire as Trent chairman on Nov 11; Bahram Vakil to take over

Noel Tata will become chairman emeritus from November 12 after nearly three decades with Trent, while the retailer reports a 23.1 per cent rise in Q2FY27 net profit.

Noel Tata
Noel N Tata will retire as Trent chairman on November 11 after 29 years with the company. Bahram Vakil will succeed him, while Tata will assume the role of chairman emeritus from November 12.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
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Noel N Tata will retire as chairman of Trent’s board on November 11, and the board has appointed Bahram Vakil as chairman, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The board of directors has also appointed Tata as chairman emeritus with effect from November 12.
 
Tata has been associated with the company since 1997, the filing said, adding that he has provided exemplary leadership and strategic direction throughout his tenure.
 
“Under his stewardship, the company has achieved significant milestones, strengthened its market position, and delivered sustained growth and value for its stakeholders. The board of directors places on record its deepest appreciation and profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the company over the past 29 years,” the stock exchange filing said.
 
In Trent’s results release, Tata said, “As I conclude my tenure as chairman of Trent, I could not be more delighted at the enormous strides the Company has made in recent years. It has been a privilege to witness Trent’s transformation from a fledgling entrant in the fashion sector into one of its leading players, distinguished by strong growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Yet, I firmly believe that Trent’s best days lie ahead. I look forward to seeing the company further strengthen its position across the lifestyle segments in which it operates, establish a significant presence in the food and grocery sector, and emerge as a meaningful exporter, carrying the flag of Indian brands into markets beyond our shores.”
 
Vakil is one of the founding partners of corporate law firm AZB & Partners. The stock exchange filing said he is not related to any director of the company and is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.
 
He has also served as vice-chairman and independent director of Tata Investment Corporation since March 2026.
 
According to the Tata Investment Corporation website, Vakil is among India’s foremost restructuring, bankruptcy, infrastructure and project finance attorneys.
 
He holds an LLM from Columbia University and is qualified to practise law in both India and New York.
 
“He is also considered as the most reputed restructuring lawyer in the country by leading publications. As part of his restructuring and bankruptcy experience, Vakil has advised several distressed funds, insolvency professionals, domestic and international banks, including the large stressed accounts referred to insolvency resolution by the RBI,” the note on Vakil on the Tata Investment Corporation website said.
 
The board has also appointed Rajiv Dube as an additional director (non-executive, non-independent) at Trent and Kalpana Merchant as an independent director with effect from October 30.
 
The fashion and lifestyle retailer, which houses brands such as Zudio and Westside, saw its consolidated net profit rise 23.1 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2FY27) compared with the same period last year, on the back of strong revenue growth and continued retail expansion.
 
Its revenue from operations rose 21.9 per cent to ₹5,873 crore in Q2 compared with the same period last year. The company said in its release that, under the applicable accounting standards, its consolidated revenue does not include revenue from the Trent Hypermarket business. However, the reported results include the proportionate share of profitability of this venture, accounted for using the equity method.
 
Tata said in Trent’s results release, “Our brands experienced solid traction during the quarter. It was encouraging to witness a more robust consumer sentiment despite the relatively inflationary backdrop. We are increasingly expanding our presence across diverse markets, including in many Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. The compelling reception we are witnessing gives us the conviction to double down into more hinterlands.”
 
He added that in its Star business, the company continues to apply Trent’s playbook, and the contribution of its own brands and products is now trending at over 74 per cent of revenue. Star’s recent performance reinforces the company's confidence in the business model and its growth potential.
 
“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in expanding our footprint, with a focus on building scale and strengthening our position across markets. The food and grocery opportunity is significant, and the Star model is differentiated,” he added.
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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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