Slowing growth and high valuations weigh on Trent stock performance

The stock of the country’s largest apparel retailer by market capitalisation, Trent, slid about 12 per cent to close at ₹5,448 per share on worries of a moderation in growth rates and expensive valuations. The stock has underperformed the benchmarks over the past year on slowing growth and downgrades that have dented investor sentiment.

The near-term negative trigger is the lower-than-expected growth print for the June quarter. In its pre-quarter update, the company reported Q1 standalone revenues at ₹5,061 crore, translating to 20 per cent growth over the year-ago quarter. Growth was also lower on a sequential basis. The company’s growth trend in the prior three quarters (Q2FY25–Q4FY25) was 40 per cent, 37 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ: Jane Street crackdown: MIIs, brokerage shares fall on volume concerns Morgan Stanley Research termed the Q1 show a big miss and believes that the retail environment continued to be challenging, with headwinds from geopolitics, early rains and select sourcing issues. Analysts led by Sheela Rathi, however, expect standalone operating profit margin to improve 100 basis points year-on-year and 30 basis points sequentially to 16.3 per cent. While the brokerage maintains an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock, the downside risks for the retailer include weaker revenue growth due to high competitive intensity, higher-than-expected losses and investments in the non-fashion business, and margins weaker than expected. The brokerage has a target price of ₹6,359 per share.

The lower growth in Q1 prompted domestic brokerage firm Nuvama to downgrade the stock to ‘hold’, flagging concerns around a slowdown in its core fashion business and a mismatch between current growth trends and the stock's steep valuation. Growth, according to analysts at the brokerage led by Rajiv Bharati, was underwhelming given the high expectations based on Trent’s past track record of 35 per cent annual growth over FY20–25. The current run rate even falls short of management’s aspiration of 25 per cent growth for the next few years. Underwhelming near-term growth prompts the downgrade to ‘hold’ as the current valuation is too demanding, they point out.

ALSO READ: Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25 Adjusting for the lower growth run rate, the brokerage has cut its FY26 and FY27 revenue estimates by 5–6 per cent and operating profit by 9–12 per cent. While the pick-up in Zudio Beauty and the Star business can become the next big growth levers, these businesses need to stabilise before scaling up, says the brokerage, which has cut its target price to ₹5,884 from ₹6,627. The company has stuck to its growth and revenue targets set earlier. It aims to scale its revenues by 10 times from the FY23 sales of just under ₹8,000 crore. It highlighted that it has already doubled revenues (FY25 sales at ₹17,134 crore) and expects to hit its sales target in the near future. The company is maintaining its trend of aggressive store additions and plans to add 250 more outlets in FY26.