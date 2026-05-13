Trilegal appoints Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer

Trilegal has named Sandeep Ghosh as its first chief executive officer (CEO), marking a significant leadership transition as the firm sharpens its focus on long-term expansion and institutional growth.

In a joint statement, members of the firm’s management committee, Nishant Parikh and Sridhar Gorthi, said the appointment comes at a pivotal stage in the firm’s evolution and is aimed at strengthening operational and institutional capabilities for the next phase of growth.

They described Ghosh as a seasoned leader with extensive experience in driving transformation and executing strategy across complex organisations, adding that his induction would help advance the firm’s strategic priorities while enabling its leadership to remain focused on client relationships, market positioning, and long-term direction.