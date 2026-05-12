True North exits FedFina with nearly 7% stake sale via block deal

Fedbank Financial (FedFina) Services on Tuesday said private equity firm True North has sold nearly 7 per cent of its stake through a block deal in the retail-focused finance company promoted by Federal Bank to Nomura Asset Management’s Nomura India Equity Fund (FPI). Shares of the finance company fell 1.22 per cent, even as the broader market declined nearly 2 per cent.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “…we have been informed by True North Fund VI LLP, a significant shareholder holding 25.7 million equity shares representing approximately 6.86 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company as on date, that they have disposed of their entire stake in the company through a block deal on the Stock Exchange mechanism to Nomura India Equity Fund (managed by Nomura Asset Management- FPI).”